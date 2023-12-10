One dead in Schuylkill County crash

NEW CASTLE TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY— The coroner was called to the scene of a crash in Schuylkill County early Sunday morning.

Officials tell 28/22 News first responders were called to the scene of a crash just before 4:30 a.m. on Darkwater Lane in New Castle Township.

What led up to the crash at this time is unknown, but the Schuylkill County Communications Center says the coroner was called to the scene.

First responder officials say there were no other injuries reported on the scene.

This incident is currently being investigated by the Pennsylvania State Police Frackville Barracks. Troopers were unable to comment on the investigation at this time.

This is a developing story, 28/22 News will bring you the latest as more information is made available.

