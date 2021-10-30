Man, 20, dead after self-inflicted gunshot wound at Fort Worth gun range, police say
A 20-year-old man died in a self-inflicted shooting at a Fort Worth gun range Friday night.
The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. at Shoot Smart, located at 10305 North Freeway.
The investigation remains ongoing, but Fort Worth police believe the gunshot wound was self-inflicted, the department said.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as a 20-year-old from Fort Worth. His death was ruled a suicide, caused by a gunshot wound to the head.