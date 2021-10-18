One dead, seven injured in second shooting at Louisiana university in a week

(Reuters) - One person died and seven others were injured in a shooting at Grambling State University in Louisiana early on Sunday, the second such deadly incident on campus in less than a week, the school said.

One of the injured was a student at the university, while the rest were not, Grambling State posted on Twitter. The shooting took place about 1 a.m. during homecoming weekend, it said.

Further homecoming events planned for Sunday were canceled, and classes were canceled for Monday and Tuesday. A curfew was imposed on campus from 9:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. until further notice, the school said.

The shooting came just days after a non-student was fatally shot by another non-student early on Wednesday in front of the university's Favrot Student Union building, Grambling State said. Two students fleeing the area suffered non-life-threatening injuries on Wednesday. That incident also occurred around 1 a.m., officials said.

The university said on Wednesday it would increase security on campus after that shooting.

Louisiana State Police, who are investigating both incidents, said the two shootings are believed to be unrelated. The agency said it had identified Jatavious Carroll, 18, also known as "Rabbit," as a suspect in Wednesday's shooting.

The agency asked for help in locating him.

Grambling State University is a public, historically Black university in Grambling, Louisiana.

(Reporting by Sharon Bernstein; Editing by Peter Cooney)