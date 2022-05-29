One dead, seven injured in shooting at Oklahoma Memorial Day festival

Kate Feldman, New York Daily News

An apparent argument at a Memorial Day festival in Oklahoma sparked a deadly shooting, police said Sunday.

One person was killed and seven injured, including two minors, in the Taft shooting, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

About 1,500 people were crowded around the Old City Square for the annual event when gunfire broke out just after midnight, investigators said.

Officers with the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office who were in attendance immediately began rendering aid to the victims.

No arrests have been made yet and it’s unclear how many people fired.

-----

