One dead and seven injured in stabbing near Cornwall nightclub

Police at the scene on Castle Canyke Road, Bodmin - Cornwall Live/Adrian Jasper

A man has died and several people were left injured after a stabbing near a nightclub in Cornwall.

Police were called to Victoria Square on Castle Canyke Road in Bodmin at 3.15am on Sunday morning, following reports of a "serious altercation".

A man in his 30s was confirmed to have died at the scene. His family has been informed and is being supported by specialist officers.

At least seven other men and women were also injured during the incident and taken to hospital to receive treatment. None of their injuries are being treated as life-threatening.

A person was reported to have been in possession of a knife with multiple people sustaining suspected stab wounds, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

A 24-year-old man from Bodmin was arrested on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and causing grievous bodily harm with intent, and remains in police custody.

Police cordoned off an area near Eclipse Nightclub, which had closed around 15 minutes prior to the incident, and set up forensic tents.

Eclipse Nightclub, Bodmin

Detective Inspector Ilona Rosson, from Devon and Cornwall Police's major crime investigation team, said: "Following an incident in Bodmin last night, a man in his 30s has been confirmed deceased and officers are supporting his next of kin.

"At this time we are treating this as an isolated matter and we are not seeking anyone else in connection to this incident.

"This is a live and active police investigation, and I would urge people not to speculate on social media but if you have information which may assist us, please report it."

Rob Youngman, East Cornwall local policing superintendent, added: "This investigation is in its early stages and the public can expect to see a heightened policing presence around Bodmin today whilst enquiries are ongoing.

"Understandably this incident will have an impact on the local community, and our thoughts are with the families of the victims.

"Cordons will stay in place today whilst officers gather information and evidence from the scene.

"Anyone who has not yet been spoken to by officers and has any information which may assist our investigation, please get in touch. This could include any relevant dash-cam, mobile/video phone and CCTV footage from the area of Victoria Square and along Castle Canyke Road."

Eclipse Nightclub, which had closed around 15 minutes prior to the incident

Locals expressed their shock at the incident and said the whole town was shaken by what happened.

Leigh Frost, a Cornwall councillor for the area, wrote on Facebook: "Many of you are aware of the awful tragic news that has happened on Castle Canyke Road last night.

"The police are on the scene and access to the road is closed. At the moment I strongly urge everyone to let the professionals do their jobs and keep the speculation to a minimum.

"My thoughts are with the victims and their families."

One resident said on Facebook he knew some of the people involved.

He added: "I live with some of the victims and there were multiple stabbings. But the people I live with are being treated and ok. My thoughts go out to all of them and their families and tragic loss of life."

Other locals expressed their sympathy for the victims.

One said: "Awful, just horrific. My condolences to the family of the dear chap who died and my thoughts go to all the other victims and wishing them a speedy recovery."