One dead and several injured in Jerusalem shooting attack

Authorities at the scene of the attack in Jerusalem - Reuters

A woman has died and eight other people have been injured in a shooting attack during rush hour in Jerusalem.

“Two terrorists who arrived at the scene in a vehicle armed with weapons fired at civilians at a bus stop, and they were neutralised by security forces and a civilian who were nearby,” Israeli police said.

A large number of ambulances and police converged at the scene on Thursday morning and police said they were searching the area to make sure there were no other attackers.

The US ambassador to Israel condemned the shooting.

“Abhorrent terrorist attack in Jerusalem this morning. We unequivocally condemn such brutal violence,” Ambassador Jack Lew said.

This is a breaking story. More to follow.

