One dead, several injured after shooting near Juneteenth event in Oakland

One person is dead and at least seven people are hurt following a Saturday evening shooting in Oakland, California, near a Juneteenth event.

Police responded to reports of shots being fired around 6:22 p.m. near a lake event attended by roughly 5,000 people. Among those shot included five men, aged between 16 and 27, and one 21-year-old woman.

One man, 22, of San Francisco, died at a local hospital, while the other five are currently in stable condition, according to police.

Authorities recovered two firearms and arrested two men seen fleeing from the scene with guns on Saturday. The Oakland Police Department’s Homicide Investigation Unit is investigating whether the two men are responsible for the shooting.

Police are offering up to $40,000 for information leading to arrests related to this case.

On Sunday morning, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf condemned the shooting, offering her condolences to those who were victims of the gunfire.

"It’s heartbreaking a joyous occasion at Lake Merritt was marred by violence," Schaaf said. "Police in the immediate area tended to victims and apprehended two people with firearms near the scene. Our thoughts are w/ the family + friends of victims, and I thank our officers for a quick response."

