One dead after Shelby County Sheriff's deputy involved in shooting; TBI investigating

Breaking news Memphis

A deputy from the Shelby County Sheriff's Office was "involved in a shooting" that resulted in one person's death, according to a social media post from the sheriff's office.

The shooting happened at around 2:40 p.m. Saturday in Bartlett, near Ellis Road and Golden Valley Lane.

It is not immediately clear what led up to the shooting, and SCSO said the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate.

The deputy was not injured.

John Morris, a public information officer with SCSO, deferred any additional comment to TBI, who said their public information officer is en route to the scene to deliver more details.

This story will be updated.

Lucas Finton is a news reporter with The Commercial Appeal. He can be reached at Lucas.Finton@commercialappeal.com and followed on Twitter @LucasFinton.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Shelby County Sheriff's deputy involved in deadly shooting in Memphis