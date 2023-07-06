CHILLICOTHE — The Chillicothe Police Department is investigating a shooting incident where a 30-year-old man was killed.

The shooting occurred at approximately 2:08 p.m. Wednesday at 189 E. 4th Street. The police received a report of gunshots and upon arrival, officers discovered a white male on the ground in front of the residence injured.

The Chillicothe Fire Department was also dispatched to provide medical assistance. The victim, Joseph Pollock, 30, of Chillicothe, was transported to ARMC Emergency Room and later pronounced deceased, according to a news release.

People in the area at the time were talked to by officers, the police report shows them saying they heard glass breaking and a loud bang.

While responding to the scene a description of a “person of interest” was provided and officers were able to locate this person driving a motorcycle. A pursuit was initiated, and the person evaded law enforcement after crashing the motorcycle and fleeing on foot. The Chillicothe Police Department Detective Division has initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting, according to a news release.

Local residents and community members that have any information that may aid in the investigation are encouraged to contact the Detective Division.

In a news release, the police department stated that they understand that incidents like this can cause concern within the community. They want to assure the public that the department is taking this matter seriously and have assigned resources to address the situation promptly. Increased patrols will be implemented in the vicinity of the shooting to enhance public safety and provide a sense of security to the neighborhood.

Updates on the investigation will be provided as soon as they are available.

This article originally appeared on Chillicothe Gazette: One dead after shooting on 4th Street