One dead after shooting between coworkers in Durham, police say

Durham police are investigating a shooting along Glenn School Road.

According to police, a man was shot in a business on the 1500 block of Glenn School Road in Durham just after 9 a.m. on Monday.

The man, whose name has not been released, was taken to a hospital where he died, police said in a news release.

A preliminary investigation found two employees were arguing inside the business when one shot the other, the release stated.

A suspect has been taken into custody for questioning.

In 2023, at least 13 people have been shot fatally, including two teenage boys who were killed near Brogden Middle School in March.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator C. Robinson at 919-560-4440 ext. 29415 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.