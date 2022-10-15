One dead after shooting in Binghampton

One person is dead after a shooting in Binghampton,

Officers responded to the 2900 block of Mimosa Avenue for a shooting just before 9:15 p.m. Friday.

At 9:12pm, officers responded to a shooting at 2925 Mimosa. One shooting victim was located and pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspect info was given. The investigation is ongoing. Please call 901-528-CASH with tips. pic.twitter.com/lj2RxVPlsP — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 15, 2022

One person was found and pronounced at the scene, police said.

There is no suspect information and the investigation is ongoing.

You can call 901-528-CASH with tips.

