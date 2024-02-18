One dead after shooting at birthday party in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— One man is dead after a fatal shooting in Allentown Saturday night, according to the Lehigh District Attorney.

Authorities say Alburtis resident, 33-year-old Miguel Dalmasi, was found dead at the scene.

Two arrested in Reddit robberies in Luzerne County

Officials say the shooting occurred just before 8:00 P.M. at South Dauphin Street and East Walnut Street.

According to a report, Dalmasi was at a party for a one-year-old relative when a dispute, that started outside the party broke out between a group who was not invited that was trying to go inside the property.

Shots were then fired outside the property striking Mr. Dalmasi multiple times before the group fled the scene, authorities say.

The Lehigh Valley coroner is ruling the death a homicide, but authorities say they have no suspects or warrants issued.

The case is being investigated by the Allentown Police Department, the Lehigh County Coroner’s

Office, the Lehigh County Homicide Task Force, and the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to contact the Allentown Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 610-437-7721 or the Allentown Police Department Complaint Desk at 610-437-7753.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.