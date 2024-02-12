One dead after shooting in central Lubbock on Sunday evening, police investigating

One person is dead after a shooting at a central Lubbock motel Sunday evening.

Officers responded about 7:50 p.m. Sunday to reports of shots fired in the 5200 block of Avenue Q, according to a statement from Lubbock police.

One person was pronounced dead on the scene, according to LPD, and the investigation is still ongoing. By early Monday, police were not able to release the identity of the victim as the investigation was ongoing.

According to police, there is no ongoing threat to the public. No other details surrounding the shooting have been released at this time.

