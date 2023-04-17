One dead after shooting in Chester County, sheriff’s office says

One person was killed Monday morning in a shooting in Chester County, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

The shooting happened around 10:20 a.m. in the area of Pinckney Street and Bratton Street, according to a statement released on social media from the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s office spokesperson Londa Pringle confirmed the statement that one person is deceased.

The identity of the person who died has not been released by the Chester County Coroner’s Office. The State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) was called to assist with processing the crime scene, sheriff officials said.

Sheriff deputies are investigating but no other information has been released.

The area of the shooting is west of the Chester city limits along Pinckney Street, which is part of S.C. 9.

Chester County is located between Rock Hill and Columbia.

Check back for updates on this story.