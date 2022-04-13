One dead in shooting at Clermont Cagan Crossing Apartments

CLERMONT — An argument between two men at an apartment complex escalated into a fatal shooting, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies were called to the Cagan Crossing Apartments on Cagan Crossing Boulevard at around noon. When they arrived, they found a man in his mid-30s dead lying in the doorway to the shooter’s third-floor apartment, according to LCSO Lt. Fred Jones.

Investigators have not identified the dead man or the shooter. They say the two men knew each other.

“He is cooperating,” Jones said of the 36-year-old who fired the shot.

Investigators, as they routinely do, have obtained a search warrant of the apartment, which is in the Four Corners area, and are working with the State Attorney’s Office.

A witness, who overheard the heated argument, said a man has been going around and shaking doorknobs to apartments, apparently trying to get inside.

This article originally appeared on Daily Commercial: One dead in Clermont shooting; police say alleged shooter is 'cooperating'