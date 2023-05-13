One dead after shooting at Columbia apartment complex, Richland sheriff says

One person is dead after after a Friday evening shooting at an apartment complex across the street from Richland Northeast High School.

Just after 7 p.m. Friday, Richland County Sheriff’s deputies said they were responding to reports of shots fired on the 2500 block of Crofton Way in Woodfield.

When deputies arrived at the apartment complex, they found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. The unnamed person was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to a statement released by the sheriff’s department.

The State has contacted the Richland County Coroner’s Office for more information.

The sheriff’s department has said investigators believe this was an isolated incident.

“This is an ongoing investigation,” the sheriff’s department said in a statement.

Deputies have asked anyone with information about this incident to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com or by using the P3 Tips app.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for more updates.