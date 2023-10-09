One dead after shooting at Columbus Greyhound terminal, suspect arrested

One person is dead and the murder suspect is in police custody after a shooting Sunday at Greyhound's new bus terminal on Columbus' West Side.

Police were called around 11:15 p.m. to the terminal at 845 N. Wilson Road on the report of a shooting, where they found an unidentified male suffering from gunshot wounds. Fire medics pronounced the man dead shortly after at the scene.

Security officers at the scene detained the suspect, 26-year-old Jibril Han Kim, until police could arrest him.

Police have charged Kim, of the Northeast Side, with murder.

Greyhound moved its Columbus operations to the Wilson Road location in June, following the Central Ohio Transit Authority's 2021 purchase of Greyhound's downtown terminal on Town Street.

The downtown terminal had become a frequent scene of crimes in recent years, leading to daily police calls. Crime became such a problem that the city attorney filed a nuisance abatement complaint threatening to close the site.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Columbus Greyhound terminal shooting leaves one dead, suspect arrested