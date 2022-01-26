One dead in shooting at Desert Gardens Mobile Home Park

LAS CRUCES - Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead overnight Monday.

A City of Las Cruces spokesperson told the Sun-News that police responded to the sound of gunshots around midnight on Jan. 24 in the 1300 block of Wolf Trail within Desert Gardens Mobile Home Park.

When they arrived, police located a man who'd been shot at least once. He was taken to a nearby hospital and later died, the spokesperson said. So far, no arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

About 4 p.m., the City of Las Cruces and Las Cruces Police Department stated in a news release that a person of interest was identified by police. The news release also stated that they do not believe there is an immediate threat to public safety.

"At this time Las Cruces Police Detectives are requesting witnesses, or anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Las Cruces Police Department at (575) 526-0795," the release stated.

This is a developing story.

