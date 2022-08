A person has died following a shooting in Dorchester Monday afternoon.

Police say the shooting was reported on Norwell Street around 12:06 p.m.

One person was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing. So far no arrests have been made.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW