One dead after shooting at Forest Avenue apartment complex; no arrests yet in city's sixth homicide of 2022

A Des Moines man was shot and killed Thursday morning in the 3400 block of Forest Avenue, marking the city's sixth homicide of 2022 and second fatal shooting in five days.

According to a spokesperson for the Des Moines Police Department, officers responded around 7:10 a.m. to the report of a shooting at an apartment complex in the 3400 block of Forest Avenue.

Sgt. Paul Parizek said in a news release that officers found a 36-year-old man with gunshot injuries. The man, who has not yet been identified, was taken to a Des Moines hospital, where he later died.

Detectives are still investigating the shooting, Parizek said.

One person was killed and another seriously injured in a shooting Sunday in the 2400 block of Hickman Road.

