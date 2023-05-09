One dead after shooting at Franklinton apartment building

One person was killed in a shooting in Franklinton on Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting was reported around 1 p.m. at the Hawthorn Village apartment building on the 700 block of West Rich Street.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Columbus police are searching for a suspect who is reported to have fled the area after the shooting.

Additional details were not immediately available.

