One dead in shooting with Harnett County sheriff’s deputy

Sheriff’s deputies in Harnett County shot and killed an unidentified person Monday while responding to a domestic disturbance call, according to ABC 11, The News & Observer’s reporting partner.

The fatal shooting happened before 9 a.m. at a house on Capitol Hill and South River roads, ABC 11 reported.

No deputies were injured, CBS 17 reported.

The sheriff’s office had released no details by Monday afternoon, including the identity of the person who died.

Authorities called in the State Bureau of Investigation to look into the shooting, WRAL reported.

This story is developing, and investigators were expected to update the situation later Monday.