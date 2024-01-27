One dead after shooting in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg Bureau of Police is investigating a shooting that left one person dead during the early morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 27.
According to police, officers responded at around 2:30 a.m. to the 400 block of Crescent Street for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they were able to locate a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
The man was then taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased as a result of his injuries, police said.
The investigation is ongoing at this time. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police, at 717-558-6900.
