One dead after shooting in Hatchechubbee, Ala., sheriff says

One man is dead following a shooting Saturday morning in Hatchechubbee, Alabama, the Russell County Sheriff’s Office said.

Corey Terrell Doner, 40, suffered one gunshot wound to his abdomen, officials said.

He was taken to Piedmont Medical Center in Columbus, where he died about 11 a.m., according to a press release.

Doner was shot after allegedly forcing entry into the residence of his estranged wife, police said.

She was in the process of reinstating a restraining order on Doner, which had expired Oct. 22.

The Russell County Sheriff’s Office said that the shooting appears to be in self-defense.

The case will be presented to a grand jury.