One dead after shooting at Hazel Dell house

Jul. 6—Investigators responding to a reported shooting Tuesday afternoon found a person dead inside a house off Northwest 82nd Street in Hazel Dell.

About a dozen Clark County Sheriff's Office patrol cars, an armored vehicle and major crimes detectives responded to the call, which investigators described as a homicide, at 620 N.W. 82nd St.

Sheriff's spokesman Sgt. Brent Waddell said investigators who entered the house due to the nature of the call found a dead person inside. He did not provide details other than to say the dead person was an adult.

Deputies had responded around 2:25 p.m. for a report of a possible shooting at Northwest 82nd Street and Sixth Avenue. The SWAT team was called out, and a drone was deployed over the residence.

A deputy called out to the occupants of the home telling them to come outside with their hands up or to call 911 if they were unable to exit.

A neighbor, who declined to give her name, said she had just returned home when she heard a woman yell, "Call 911" to a man in a black pickup. The man then drove to the neighbor and told her to call 911 because someone had been shot. He drove off, she said.

Another neighbor said he heard two shots, but he initially thought they were firecrackers.

The armored vehicle left the scene at about 3:30 p.m. Deputies put up crime scene tape and interviewed neighbors who were watching the law enforcement response from outside their homes.

Few investigators remained at the scene by 4 p.m.