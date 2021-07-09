One dead in shooting at home east of Battle Ground

Jul. 9—One man was killed in a shooting late Thursday after a homeowner in a rural residential area east of Battle Ground, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting occurred about 9:45 p.m. at a house near Northeast 176th Avenue and 202nd Street and stemmed from an incident involving a homeowner and an "unwanted person," according to a sheriff's office statement released early Friday.

"During the incident between the unwanted person and the homeowner, a firearm was discharged resulting in the death of an adult male," the statement said.

Dispatch records show that deputies had been called to a house at 20312 N.E. 176th Ave. for a welfare check. About 15 minutes later crews from Fire District 3 and American Medical Response were called in to respond to a reported gunshot trauma.

Emergency radio traffic indicated the gunshot victim was not breathing, and the ambulance unit was canceled.

The sheriff's office statement did not say whether the homeowner or the unwanted person was shot, but it said there are no outstanding subjects and that there is no danger to the public.

The Clark County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit and Tactical Detective Unit were called in, according to the statement. It said the case remains an active investigation.