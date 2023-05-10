One dead after shooting inside Virginia hospital, suspect in custody

A suspect is in custody after an overnight shooting inside a Virginia hospital, which left one person dead, police said.

Officers with the Richmond Police Department responded to VCU Medical Center North Hospital early Wednesday to investigate a report of shots fired. Hospital police also responded.

When they arrived on the scene around 12:04 a.m., they discovered a victim suffering from a gunshot wound in a hospital stairwell, NBC 12 reported. He succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead a short time later.

Authorities are still working to determine a motive for the shooting, which started as an altercation between two men that eventually escalated into deadly violence.

A suspect was taken into custody at the scene.

Police at this time believe he knew the victim, though the exact nature of their relationship was not clear. Sources told WTVR both people involved worked at the medical facility, but authorities have not confirmed this. Neither the victim nor the suspect have not been identified.

The overnight bloodshed triggered a brief lockdown, which has since been lifted. No other injuries were reported and police said they have no reason to believe any of the patients or medical staff are still in any danger.

“It’s a very, very traumatic event.,” VCU Chief of Police John Venuti told WTVR. “So we will now begin to work to communicate with all of our staff and VCU help explain to them what happened, explain the level of police response, and move forward from that.”

A joint investigation between VCU Police and the Richmond Police Department into the incident is ongoing.