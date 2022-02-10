One dead after shooting involving Granville County deputy, authorities say

Authorities have released few details after a Wednesday shooting involving a deputy left one person dead in Granville County.

The shooting occurred in the evening in the northern part of the county, according to a statement from Granville Sheriff John Hardy.

A person injured in the shooting was taken to a hospital where they died, authorities said.

Terry Hobgood Jr., a county spokesperson, declined to say whether the deputy fired the shots that killed the person.

He declined to comment when asked if the person was armed, or to say what led to the shooting. Hobgood also declined to specify where and when the shooting occurred.

ABC11, The News & Observer’s newsgathering partner, reported that the incident occurred at Reavis Road off Highway 15 in Stovall.

The deputy, who officials said was “involved in an officer involved shooting,” was not injured.

The N.C. State Bureau of Investigations has taken over the investigation, which is standard procedure when an officer shoots someone.

The N&O has requested further details from the sheriff’s office and the county.

The fatal incident comes just a month after Triangle law enforcement officers fatally shot four people over a period of about two weeks.

▪ On Jan. 4, Durham County sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a 28-year-old woman in Bahama after she allegedly pointed a gun at them

▪ On Jan, 11 a Raleigh police officer shot and killed a 43-year-old man after a crash on Interstate 440. Officers said the man swung a knife at them, but family members and community advocates have said the shooting was unwarranted.

▪ On Jan. 12, Durham police officers shot and killed a 51-year-old man inside a Circle K who police said was stabbing a store clerk with a glass bottle.

▪ On Jan. 14, a man being medically evaluated at Duke Hospital after being arrested was shot by a Duke officer after police said he attacked another officer.