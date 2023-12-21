One dead after shooting involving Shelby County Sheriff's Office deputy. What we know

A Shelby County Sheriff's Office deputy was involved in a shooting at New Allen Road and Victory Ridge Cove Thursday, the department said in a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. One person, who the department described as a suspect, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations is currently investigating, SCSO said in the post. TBI is the statewide agency that investigates local police shootings. It is standard practice to call TBI to investigate after a police-involved fatality.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

