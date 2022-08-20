One dead after shooting in Lancaster County, police say

A man is dead after a shooting in Lancaster on Friday night, according to Lancaster County officials.

The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office said the shooting happened on North Willow Lake Road.

The victim, Jason Shannon, 43, of Lancaster, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner’s office said a forensic autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

Several agencies are investigating, including the Lancaster County Multi-jurisdictional Violent Crime Task Force, Lancaster City Bureau of Police, and the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.

No further information was released.

We are asking police what led to the homicide and if they have identified a suspect.

