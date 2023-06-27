One dead after shooting on Laser St. in Rochester

Police are investigating a fatal shooting in northeast Rochester.

The slaying occurred on Laser Street and Joseph Avenue on Tuesday morning. According to a tweet from the Rochester Police Locust Club, the union for the Rochester Police Department, a man was shot to death on Laser Street around 6 a.m.

Man shot and killed on laser St — RPLC Safety Information for Rochester (@RPLCinfosharing) June 27, 2023

Officers have closed off a stretch of Laser Street near Joseph Avenue to investigate. Further details on the homicide were not immediately released.

Anyone with information about the killing is asked to call 911.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: One dead after shooting on Laser St. in Rochester NY