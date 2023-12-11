One dead after shooting leads to crash on I-35

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police say one person died after a shooting led to a crash Sunday night.

According to police, the incident happened near SE 66th and I-35 around 11 p.m. on Sunday. The roadway was closed for approximately six hours but has since reopened.

Officials say two vehicles were involved as authorities look into what led to the incident.

No more information is available as the investigation continues.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.