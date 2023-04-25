One dead after shooting less than a block from Collinsville Police Department

Three people are in custody, one is at large and a person after an apparent murder in Collinsville Monday night.

According to a release from the Collinsville Police Department, officers responded to a 911 call reporting shots fired in the 200 block of North Seminary, less than a block from the police station, at about 7 p.m. One person was found on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds.

Members of the Collinsville Police Department attempted life-saving measures, but the person was later pronounced dead at the scene by the Madison County Coroner’s office, the release stated.

In the meantime, witnesses said four people scattered from the scene and were able to provide “a general description.” Three people matching those descriptions were located near the scene and, after a brief foot chase, were taken into custody.

A fourth person is believed to still be at large, police said.

The identity of the victim has not been released until family is notified. The suspects have not been charged.

Police hope residents of the vicinity can provide security camera footage of the incident or the suspects, the release stated.

The Collinsville Police Department asks that anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. Eric Owen at 618-344-2131, extension 5136.