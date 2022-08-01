One dead in shooting at local nightspot

One person is dead following a reported shooting at the Haystack Club in the 300 block of Scott Avenue early Monday.

Wichita Falls Police received a report of shots fired just moments after midnight. The victim, who was not immediately identified, was found in the parking lot near a vehicle.

Police taped off the area and medical personnel were at the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with the Times Record News for updates.

