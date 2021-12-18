One dead after shooting on Millvale Court Saturday morning

One man is dead after a shooting Saturday morning, according to Cincinnati Police.

At approximately 7 a.m., police said that officers from District 3 responded to reports of a shooting in the 1900 block of Millvale Court.

Upon arrival, officers located one victim suffering from a gunshot wound and was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center by Cincinnati Fire Department personnel. Police said the victim later succumbed to his injuries.

The victim has been identified as 45-year-old Geno Cunningham.

Police said that an additional victim was taken by private conveyance to Good Samaritan Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The status and identity of the second victim is unknown.

There is no information about a potential suspect or what led up to the shooting at this time according to police.

The Cincinnati Police Department's Homicide Unit is still investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

