One dead in shooting Monday in Adrian

Evidence markers placed by Adrian police show the locations of bullet casings in the intersection of Frank and Tecumseh streets in Adrian after a shooting Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, between the occupants of two vehicles.

ADRIAN — One person died Monday after being shot during an exchange of gunfire between the occupants of two vehicles in Adrian, police reported Tuesday.

The shooting happened at the intersection of Frank and Tecumseh streets, police said. Adrian police officers were dispatched at 4:26 p.m. to the report of a drive-by shooting. They arrived at the intersection to find broken glass and spent bullet casings in the area.

Offers were then told that a victim of the shooting had arrived at ProMedica Herrick Hospital after being brought there by a privately owned vehicle, a news release from the Adrian Police Department said.

Police block off the intersection of Frank and Tecumseh streets in Adrian while investigating a fatal shooting Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. Witnesses described to police an exchange of gunfire between the occupants of two vehicles.

That person died at the hospital, the release said. The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Witnesses described an exchange of gunfire between people in two vehicles at the intersection of Frank and Tecumseh and provided descriptions of the vehicles to police, the release said. One vehicle was subsequently stopped in Adrian Township, and the other was located in Detroit.

The vehicle located in Detroit lead to a search warrant being issued for a residence in Detroit. Evidence of the crime was recovered when police searched the residence, the release said.

A bullet casing is pictured next to an evidence marker Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in the intersection of Frank and Tecumseh streets in Adrian after a shooting between the occupants of two vehicles.

Adrian police were assisted by Adrian Township Police Department, Detroit Police Department, Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, Madison Township Police Department and the Michigan State Police, the release said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or any witnesses who have not yet made a statement to police are asked to contact Detective Greg Lanford at 517-264-4808 or submit their information via email at APDTips@adrianmi.gov.

Lt. Randy Spence, left, and Detective Greg Lanford of the Adrian Police Department collect evidence Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at the intersection of Frank and Tecumseh streets where a shooting occurred between the occupants of two vehicles.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: One dead in shooting Feb. 13 in Adrian