One dead after shooting at Motel 6 on Victory Drive Thursday in Columbus, police say

One man is dead after a shooting Thursday night at a Motel 6 on Victory Drive in Columbus, authorities said.

The Columbus Police Department is on the scene, according to the department’s twitter page. Police say they received a call about the shooting shortly before 9 p.m.

The victim has been identified as James N. Mitchell, 46, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan. Mitchell was pronounced dead at 9:32 p.m. at a local hospital, Bryan said.

Bryan said an autopsy will be performed.

This is not the first fatal shooting at the Motel 6 on Victory Drive this year. In February a shooting at the motel left three dead and a child wounded, according to Ledger-Enquirer reporting.

A suspect in that shooting was later arrested in Tennessee and extradited to Columbus.

This is the 27th homicide in Columbus this year, according to a list compiled by the Ledger-Enquirer.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as new information becomes available.