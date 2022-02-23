One dead in shooting in Nashville near Bakertown Road and Ezell Road, Metro police says

A person is dead following a shooting in southern Nashville, Metro police said Wednesday.

The shooting was reported at 12:17 p.m. near Bakertown Road and Ezell Road just west of Antioch Pike.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he died, police said.

A motive in the shooting was not immediately known.

This is a developing story.

