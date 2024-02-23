One dead after shooting near Glenn Hills schools in Augusta

A 21-year-old Augusta man is dead after a shooting Thursday night near Glenn Hills middle and high schools.

Michael Bartholomew Nixon, 21, of the 3500 block of Tullocks Hill Drive, was shot at least once and pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release from the Richmond County Coroner's Office.

At 7:30 p.m., Richmond County sheriff's deputies responded to the intersection of Glenn Hills and Tullocks Hill drives for a person who was shot, according to a news release from the sheriff's office. When deputies arrived, they found Nixon on the ground with a gunshot wound, according to the release.

Glenn Hills Drive was temporarily blocked off at Barton Chapel Road and Tom's Drive as investigators worked the scene.

An autopsy has been scheduled, according to the coroner's office.

