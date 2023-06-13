One dead after shooting near North Augusta Middle School

One person is dead after a shooting Tuesday morning near North Augusta Middle School.

Aiken County deputies responded to Weston Street at about 10 a.m., according to sheriff's Capt. Eric Abdullah.

One person was pronounced dead, according to Abdullah. The victim's identity has not yet been released.

The investigation is active, according to the sheriff's office.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Aiken County sheriff investigating fatal shooting on Weston Street