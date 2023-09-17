Woman shot and killed in North Lauderdale, sheriff’s office says

A woman was fatally shot early Sunday on the 1100 block of Sussex Drive in North Lauderdale, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Broward deputies arrived at the location and found the victim had been shot multiple times.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, said sheriff’s office spokesperson Miranda Grossman.

The incident took place at a three-story apartment building, and investigative activity appeared to be concentrated on the third floor on Sunday.

Grossman said one person “was detained” by law enforcement.

Further details, including motive, were not released.

