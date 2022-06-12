One dead after shooting in North Memphis, police say
The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that left one dead.
Officers responded to the 700 block of Jackson Avenue for a shooting just after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Police found one man suffering from a gunshot wound and he was pronounced dead, officials said.
This is an ongoing investigation and no one is in custody at this time, police said.
