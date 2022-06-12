One dead after shooting in North Memphis, police say

FOX13 Memphis News Staff
·1 min read

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that left one dead.

Officers responded to the 700 block of Jackson Avenue for a shooting just after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Police found one man suffering from a gunshot wound and he was pronounced dead, officials said.

This is an ongoing investigation and no one is in custody at this time, police said.

