One dead in shooting that occurred on New Year's Day, Lafayette Police report

A man was pronounced dead on the scene after police responded to the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr Drive on New Year's Day.

About 3:30 a.m. Jan. 1, Lafayette Police responded to reports of shots being fired in the area of the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr Drive. When officers arrived, one victim was found in the roadway suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to a news release.

Authorities said the victim was identified as Brian Amune, 35 of Lafayette.

Lafayette Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is still working on leads, and the investigation is on going.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Lafayette Police report one dead in New Year's Day shooting