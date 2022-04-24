One dead after shooting in Orange Mound, police say
The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting in Orange Mound that left one person dead.
Officers responded to the 2700 block of Park Avenue for a shooting just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday.
When police arrived, officers found one person dead, officials said.
According to MPD, there is a person being questioned.
The investigation is ongoing and if you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
Man arrested after quintuple stabbing killing 2, including child, police say
Grizzlies lose Game 4 against Timberwolves with series now tied 2-2
All four inmates who escaped DeSoto County jail back in custody