One dead after shooting in Orange Mound, police say

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting in Orange Mound that left one person dead.

Officers responded to the 2700 block of Park Avenue for a shooting just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

When police arrived, officers found one person dead, officials said.

According to MPD, there is a person being questioned.

The investigation is ongoing and if you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

