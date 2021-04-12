One dead in 'execution-style' shooting outside Paris hospital with gunman still on run

Henry Samuel
·2 min read
French police cordon off the area near the Henry Dunant private hospital&#xa0; - ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images
One person was killed and another badly wounded after an unidentified gunman opened fire at the Henry-Dunant hospital in the western 16th arrondissement of Paris.

A man and a woman were both shot early this afternoon. The man died shortly after, according to a source close to the inquiry. The female victim is "seriously injured", a fire service source said.

She is a security agent at the hospital, which is being used as a vaccination centre. The male victim has not yet been identified.

According to LCI, the man who died was shot in the head. The attack took place at around 1.45pm local time.

The gunman is at large after escaping on a motorbike, according to FranceInfo. Paris' judicial police are leading the inquiry.

The man who died was reportedly shot in the head - ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images
"Several shots were fired in front of the hospital and two people were hit," a police source told FranceInfo.

The area has been cordoned off.

The owner of a neighbouring restaurant told BFMTV: "I saw a man in a black parka open fire and another man fall to the ground. He shot him twice in the head. Then he calmly walked off and a moped was waiting for him several hundred metres away."

He added that the deceased man had "just finished drinking a coffee from my place" and was shot in front of the vehicle entrance to the hospital.

"This appears to be an execution," said Cécile Ollivier, a BFM TV police expert.

“It appears to be some kind of score-settling hit given how quickly it happened and the fact that there were not more victims,” said Noura Berrahmouni of the DSPAP Alliance police union.

The gunman fired six or seven times, according to eyewitnesses at the scene.

At the time of the shooting, "lots of people were queuing for vaccinations", said one, causing a panic.

