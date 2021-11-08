One dead after shooting outside Target store in Ohio

One person is dead after a shooting Monday morning outside of a Target store in northeast Columbus, Ohio, according to police. (Screengrab of WCMH-TV)

One person is dead after a mid-morning shooting outside of a Target store in northeast Columbus, Ohio, according to police.

A male, whose name and identity has not yet been released, was shot just before noon, and police are looking for a late-model Chevrolet Impala car in connecting to the killing. The deceased, pronounced dead on the scene, was not a Target employee scheduled for work on Monday, according to officials.

“Unfortunately the victim succumbed to injuries from apparent gunshot wounds and the medics pronounced that victim at 11:52 am. At this time the identity of the victim is unknown,” Columbus police sergeant James Fuqua told reporters on Monday. “The scene is still being processed, and medics were not able to transport the victim. We’re trying to be very respectful of the victim’s family. Until we know who that victim is, we unfortunately can’t say who it is.”

There’s no remaining danger to the public connected to the shooting, though the store remains closed as Columbus police process evidence.

The killing is reportedly the 175th homicide in Columbus this year, tying the city’s record number of killings, set in 2000, WBNS reports.

Read More

Voting distrust likely to continue despite smooth election

GOP, Dem winners of US House seats in Ohio sworn into office

Facebook removes Ethiopian PM's post for inciting violence