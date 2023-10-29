One dead after shooting in Parkway Village

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead following a shooting in Parkway Village early Sunday morning, Memphis Police say.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 2400 block of Boxdale Street at 12:24 a.m.

A man was reportedly located on the scene with an apparent gunshot wound and transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

