One dead after shooting on Peckham St. in Rochester

A man in his 20s was shot to death in northeast Rochester early Tuesday morning, according to Rochester police.

Emergency responders were called to Peckham Street around 12:20 a.m. to investigate a report that a man was not conscious or breathing. Arriving officers found a man outside in his 20s who had been shot at least once in the upper body, said Lt. Michael Perkowski of the Rochester Police Department. The man, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The fatal shooting marks Rochester's ninth homicide of 2022, according to the department's Open Data Portal.

Perkowski said that the preliminary investigation indicated that the slain man and another person were involved in some sort of altercation just before he was fatally shot. Police believe the slaying was an isolated incident. Further details were not released.

Peckham Street is a residential road off Hudson Avenue, just south of Norton Street.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call 911 or Major Crimes at (585) 428-7157 or CrimeStoppers at (585) 423-9300.

