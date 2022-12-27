One dead after shooting at Phoenix convenience store

Phoenix police

One man was dead after an early-morning shooting at a 7-Eleven in west Phoenix Tuesday.

According to Phoenix Police spokesperson Sgt. Brian Bower, officers responded to the 7-Eleven store on 75th Avenue and Camelback Road around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday for a call of a reported shooting.

Police confirmed that one man was killed during a shooting at the store. The suspect reportedly fled the scene before officers arrived. Neither person has been identified.

An investigation is ongoing and Phoenix Police urge anyone with information about this situation to contact them or report anonymously using Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man killed after shooting at Phoenix 7-Eleven store Tuesday