One dead in shooting at recreational park in Chester County

One person is dead following a shooting at a recreational park, according to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the incident occurred at David Lex Minors Recreation Complex on Chester Avenue in Great Falls.

An unnamed person was shot and has died, according to deputies.

SLED agents are assisting the Chester County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.

